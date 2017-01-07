Raleigh author wraps up one series, ready to start another

Raleigh author Wayne Grant recently wrapped up “The Saga of Roland Inness” with “The Ransomed Crown” (CreateSpace), the series’ final installment.
The historical fiction series for young adults began as a serial bedtime story for Grant’s two sons nearly 17 years ago.
“This has been a crazy two-year adventure since I published ‘Longbow’ in October 2014,” Grant said. “Sales of all four books have now exceeded 80,000 copies and ‘Longbow’ is still a bestseller in the UK in medieval fiction.”
Grant is currently doing research for a series set in early 1800s America, but says he has plans to write a few more Roland Inness novels.
New titles
Author John Choquette returns with the final offering in Burlwood Forest, a middle-grade fantasy trilogy. “Many Fields” (Pumpernickel Art) picks up with Michael, now age 13, facing adult realizations and a decision about confronting his most formidable foe yet: forgiveness. Choquette is a lifelong Raleigh resident.
“Familiar” (Resource Publications) by David L. Carter features Niniane, whose discovery of a chicken that can read and write propels her belief in the animal liberation movement. But questions arise about what it means to love, believe and belong, bringing the symbolic tale to a surprising conclusion. Carter lives in Raleigh.
Clayton’s Susan Schild is back with “Sweet Southern Hearts” (Kensington Publishers), to be released Jan. 10. Set in the imaginary town of Willow Hill, N.C., the book is the third in the Willow Hill series. It features women over 40 having adventures, building new families and finding happily ever afters.
Bookwatch
Vivian Howard talks about “Deep Run Roots: Stories and Recipes from My Corner of the South” (Little, Brown and Company) at noon Sunday, Jan. 8, and 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, on UNC-TV’s North Carolina Bookwatch. Howard organized the book by raw ingredients that are seasonally available in her home community of Deep Run, near Kinston. Howard is the chef and owner of Chef and the Farmer and Boiler Room restaurants in Kinston.
Triangle-area authors: We want to hear about your new book. Send details to bookbeat@newsobserver.com. As space permits, we will mention self-published books by local authors that are for sale on commercial sites.
