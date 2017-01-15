New favorite book is worthy of re-reading

Jessica Gill is a librarian at the Powell Center for Play & Ingenuity in Raleigh and mom to three elementary age readers.
Recommended read: “Wolf Hollow” by Lauren Wolk. I almost never reread books, but this book, which reminded me of another of my favorites, “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee, is a brilliantly written story about a girl who sees the kindness in people that others miss. It’s my top choice for this year’s Newberry award.
Currently reading: “Tiny Creatures: The World of Microbes” by Nicola Davies and “A Child of Books” by Oliver Jeffers.
What favorite book from childhood have you kept? The “Little House” series by Laura Ingalls Wilder, “The Velveteen Rabbit” by Margery Williams, and “A Wrinkle in Time” by Madeleine L’Engle.
What is your favorite book that nobody’s heard of? “The Snow Child” by Eowyn Ivey.
What is your favorite reading memory? My favorite reading memory is my fourth-grade classroom, with a huge classroom library and a teacher who provided as much time to read as I wanted.
Where do you go for book recommendations? Some of my best recommendations come from coworkers and fellow librarians.
Fiction
Wolf Hollow
Lauren Wolk
Dutton, 304 pages
Comments