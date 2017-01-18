Best-sellers

FICTION
1. The Mistress
Danielle Steel
2. Two By Two
Nicholas Sparks
3. Below The Belt
Stuart Woods
4. The Whistler
John Grisham
5. The Underground Railroad
Colson Whitehead
6. Cross The Line
James Patterson
7. No Man’s Land
David Baldacci
8. Small Great Things
Jodi Picoult
9. The Chemist
Stephenie Meyer
10. Tom Clancy True Faith And Allegiance
Mark Greaney
NONFICTION
1. Hillbilly Elegy
J.D. Vance
2. The Princess Diarist
Carrie Fisher
3. Killing The Rising Sun
Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard
4. The Magnolia Story
Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines with Mark Dagostino
5. The Undoing Project
Michael Lewis
6. The Lost City Of The Monkey God
Douglas Preston
7. The Book Of Joy
The Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu with Douglas Abrams
8. When Breath Becomes Air
Paul Kalanithi
9. Settle For More
Megyn Kelly
10. The Case Against Sugar
Gary Taubes
