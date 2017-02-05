Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Fiction
"Difficult Women," by Roxane Gay (Grove Press: $25) A collection of short stories featuring passionate women living complex lives.
"The Underground Railroad," by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $26.95) A slave escapes via the Underground Railroad, imagined as a train running under America.
"A Gentleman in Moscow," by Amor Towles (Viking: $27) In 1922, a Russian count is sentenced to house arrest in a grand hotel for the rest of his life.
"The Wrong Side of Goodbye," by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) A dying magnate hires Harry Bosch to track down an heir to his fortune.
"Commonwealth," by Ann Patchett (Harper: $27.99) A kiss in California leads to divorce, remarriage and a family secret that unfolds over a generation.
"Moonglow," by Michael Chabon (Harper: $28.99) A multi-generational saga of a family's secrets, lies and loves.
"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne & John Tiffany (Pottermore: $29.99) This script from the West End play finds adult Harry Potter working at the Ministry of Magic.
"Transit," by Rachel Cusk (Transit: $26) A writer struggles when she moves to London with her two sons in this second novel in a trilogy.
"The Whistler," by John Grisham (Doubleday: $28.95) A previously disbarred lawyer alerts a Florida investigator to a corrupt judge involved with the Mob.
"Swing Time," by Zadie Smith (Penguin Press: $27) Childhood best friends' dreams of becoming dancers take them down two different paths.
