Recommendation provides a new look at feminism

Natalie Bullock Brown is a filmmaker and assistant professor of film and broadcast media at Saint Augustine’s University.
Recommended read: “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” by bell hooks. I’m reading it as research for a documentary I am working on, but it’s particularly timely given the controversy surrounding the initially all white leadership and objectives for the Women’s March that took place in Washington, D.C. The current feminist movement still has a lot of work to do in terms of white women recognizing the very layered (intersectional) experiences of women of color, especially black women.
Currently reading: “We Hold These Truths” by David S Mitchell. I haven’t gotten that far into the book yet, but what I’ve read is really fascinating. Mitchell has been in the Triangle in public conversation with several scholars and community leaders.
Who or what taught you to love to read? I think my parents taught me to love reading. I’m a PBS baby, growing up on “Sesame Street,” “The Electric Company,” “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” and “Zoom.” All of those shows emphasized literacy and made the building blocks of reading – letters and words – so much fun to learn.
What favorite book from childhood have you kept? “Where the Sidewalk Ends” by Shel Silverstein.
What movie was better than the book? While I love Alice Walker’s book, “The Color Purple,” there is something about the movie that is magical, as problematic as some of the representation is. It’s one of those movies that I love and hate at the same time!
Where do you go for book recommendations? I get a lot of my recommendations for books from friends and from Facebook. Quite a few of my FB friends are writers, who often post titles they recommend. There is not enough time for me to read all of the books I’d like to get my hands on.
