Strong women at the heart of this librarian’s favorites

Amy Ravenel-Baker is a librarian at West Regional Library in Cary.
Recommended read: “A Study In Scarlet Women” by Sherry Thomas. Charlotte Holmes is brilliant at making deductions, but there’s not much use for a woman who can do that in the late 1800s. So she creates a brother named Sherlock and begins to work with the police to solve crimes. I’m a sucker for a good retelling, and I love the idea of making the iconic Sherlock Holmes a woman.
Currently reading: Right now, I’m in the middle of a young adult romance called “The Unexpected Everything” by Morgan Matson. It’s a cute, summery read.
Who or what taught you to love to read? My mother. She read to me since before I could remember. Our nightly ritual was a book before bedtime.
What favorite book from childhood have you kept? “The Wizard of Oz” by L. Frank Baum and “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” by Lewis Carroll. I always liked the idea of girls having their own adventures.
What is your favorite book that nobody’s heard of? “Disappearing Nightly” by Laura Resnick. It’s the funniest urban fantasy ever. It’s about a struggling actress who becomes involved with a scatterbrained wizard who fights Evil, with a capital E.
What movie was better than the book? “Timeline.” (I only say that because Gerard Butler was pretty.)
