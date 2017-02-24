Favorite book shows another side of famous author

John Martin is a technical editor and writer and a member of The Mostly Social Book Club in Raleigh.
Recommended read: “The Paris Wife” by Paula McLain. It’s beautifully written and it shows us a side of Hemingway that most people don’t know.
Currently reading: “Whisper My Secret” by JB Rowley.
Who taught you to love to read? Dr. Revonda Jean Ball, my high school English teacher. It was very unusual to have a high school teacher with a PhD, and she motivated me.
What is your favorite reading memory? Reading Highlights as a child.
What is your favorite book that nobody’s heard of? “Perfume: The Story of a Murderer” by Patrick Süskind
What movie was better than the book? “The Martian.”
Where do you go for book recommendations? Book club selections by other members, Facebook friends’ recommendations and BookBub.com.
Fiction
The Paris Wife
Paula McLain
Ballantine, 331 pages
