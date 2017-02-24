Books

February 24, 2017 1:07 PM

Favorite book shows another side of famous author

By Teresa Leonard

John Martin is a technical editor and writer and a member of The Mostly Social Book Club in Raleigh.

Recommended read: “The Paris Wife” by Paula McLain. It’s beautifully written and it shows us a side of Hemingway that most people don’t know.

Currently reading: “Whisper My Secret” by JB Rowley.

Who taught you to love to read? Dr. Revonda Jean Ball, my high school English teacher. It was very unusual to have a high school teacher with a PhD, and she motivated me.

What is your favorite reading memory? Reading Highlights as a child.

What is your favorite book that nobody’s heard of? “Perfume: The Story of a Murderer” by Patrick Süskind

What movie was better than the book? “The Martian.”

Where do you go for book recommendations? Book club selections by other members, Facebook friends’ recommendations and BookBub.com.

