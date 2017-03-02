Meet the author

Some authors visiting Triangle book stores this week:
Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill:
7 p.m. Tuesday: Mur Lafferty, “Six Wakes” and “Bookburners.”
7 p.m. Wednesday: David Joy, “The Weight of This World.”
6 p.m. Friday: Natalie Goldberg, “The Great Spring: Writing, Zen, and This Zigzag Life.”
2 p.m. Saturday: Camille Andros, “Charlotte the Scientist is Squished.”
Info: 919-942-7373 or flyleafbooks.com
McIntyre’s Books, Fearrington Village Center near Pittsboro:
6:30 Thursday: Natalie Goldberg, “The Great Spring.”
11 a.m. Saturday: Charlie Lovett, “The Lost Book of The Grail.”
2 p.m. Saturday: David Joy, “The Weight of This World.”
Info: 919-542-3030 or fearrington.com/village/mcintyres.asp
Quail Ridge Books, 4209-100 Lassiter Mill Rd., Raleigh:
7 p.m. Monday: Mohsin Hamid, “Exit West.”
7 p.m. Tuesday: Charlie Lovett, “The Lost Book of the Grail.”
7 p.m. Thursday: David Joy, “The Weight of This World.”
7 p.m. Friday: Brad Parks, “Say Nothing” (with Jeffery Deaver).
3 p.m. Saturday: Jenny Lawson, “You Are Here” (ticketed event).
Info: 919-828-1588 or quailridgebooks.com
Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham:
7 p.m. Monday: Karin L. Zipf, “Bad Girls at Samarcand: Sexuality and Sterilization in a Southern Juvenile Reformatory.”
7 p.m. Tuesday: Joseph Bathanti, “The 13th Sunday After Pentecost.”
Info: 919-286-2700 or regulatorbookshop.com
