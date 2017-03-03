The story of science from the beginning

Charles Waldren is a retired scientist, who worked in both the U.S. and Japan, where he was Chief of Research at the National Institute of Radiological Sciences. His research included tracking survivors of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombs. He is a member of the Fearrington Non-Fiction Book Group.
Recommended read: “The First Scientist: Anaximander and His Legacy” by Carlo Rovelli. If you are interested in science, history or religion written with great charm and ease of access, you will like this book. It traces the history of science and religion from the Egyptians through modern times focusing on the genius of Anaximander. Rovelli’s writings have charmed the public in Italy and elsewhere, so much so that he outsold “Fifty Shades of Grey” in Italy. This is a wonderful, accessible, journey of how scientific thought came to be.
Currently reading: “Killing a King: The Assassination of Yitzhak Rabin and the Remaking of Israel” by Dan Ephron.
Who or what taught you to love to read? We had a reading hour every day or so for the first six years of grade school in Colorado. The teachers picked riveting books, got a lot us interested in reading. Also, my mother was a literature/English teacher. She read something to me every day until I was 12 or so.
What favorite book from childhood have you kept? “Winnie-the-Pooh” and “The House at Pooh Corner” by A. A. Milne.
What is your favorite book that nobody’s heard of? “Extraordinary Popular Delusions and The Madness of Crowds” by Charles MacKay.
What movie was better than the book? “The Caine Mutiny.”
Where do you go for book recommendations? The New York Times Book Review and friends.
Nonfiction
The First Scientist: Anaximander and His Legacy
Carlo Rovelli
Westholme Publishing, 256 pages
