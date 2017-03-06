Book Club Bingo Week 10

Here’s this week Book Club Bingo card. Later this week, we’ll be drawing for February’s winner of a gift-pack of four new books. Check out the details below for information on past winners and even more chances for you to win.
If you’d like to play along, it’s simple to do. On the Book Club Bingo card, you’re given 24 prompts for different kinds of books. Check off the books as you read them, and when you have “BINGO,” go to nando.com/bingobooks to report the books you read. Be sure to include your name, phone number and email address on the form.
Each week we’ll post a new card here at nando.com/bingocard in case you’ll have better luck with a different combination of categories. You can find all the past cards in printable format here. At the end of each month, January-May, all the entries we’ve received will be entered into a random drawing for a gift-pack of four new books. Also, be sure to post about your Bingo reads on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #nandobingo. We’ll pick our favorite post each month and give that person a chance to win a free book.
Keep checking nando.com/bingocard for new cards and a list of our monthly winners.
Here are the rules:
Only books read in 2017 count. They can be books you’ve read as part of a book club or on your own. You don’t have to be in a book club to play.
The same book can be used on multiple cards, but only once on the same card. You can play as many cards as you want.
Once you get “BINGO,” you can continue to play that card and complete a different row.
Only vertical, horizontal, or diagonal rows count for “BINGO.”
Audiobooks or e-books are acceptable for any category.
You can enter as many times as you get “BINGO” – on the same card or multiple cards.
All entries will be included in each month’s drawing, so the sooner you play, the more chances you have to win.
Printable Bingo cards Weeks 1-9
The winner of our January drawing is Monica Fuller from Raleigh. She completed the following categories on the Week #1 card:
A book recommended by a friend or coworker: “The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle” by Haruki Murakami
A book you hated when you read it for school: “Romeo and Juliet” by William Shakespeare
A YA novel: “The Giver” by Lois Lowry
A favorite re-read: “Memories” by Lang Leav
A book you couldn't put down: “Milk and Honey” by Rupi Kaur
Contact tleonard@newsobserver.com if you have questions.
Comments