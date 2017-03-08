Meet the author

Some authors visiting Triangle book stores this week:
Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill:
7 p.m. Monday: Phillip Lewis, “The Barrowfields.”
7 p.m. Tuesday: Samantha Shannon, “The Song Rising.”
7 p.m. Thursday: Michael Farris Smith, “Desperation Road.”
Noon Friday: Nancie McDermott, “Fruit” and Tema Flanagan, “Corn.”
Info: 919-942-7373 or flyleafbooks.com
McIntyre’s Books, Fearrington Village Center near Pittsboro:
6 p.m. Thursday: Adrian Miller, “The President’s Kitchen Cabinet” (ticketed event).
11 a.m. Saturday: Rose Senehi, “Carolina Belle.”
Info: 919-542-3030 or fearrington.com/village/mcintyres.asp
Quail Ridge Books, 4209-100 Lassiter Mill Rd., Raleigh:
7 p.m. Monday: Renée Ahdieh, “The Wrath & the Dawn” and “The Rose & the Dagger;” Natalie C. Anderson, “City of Saints & Thieves;” Alwyn Hamilton, “Rebel of the Sands” and “Traitor to the Throne;” and Lesley Livingston, “The Valiant.”
7 p.m. Tuesday: David Blevins, “North Carolina’s Barrier Islands.”
7 p.m. Wednesday: Elinor Lipman, “On Turpentine Lane.”
1 p.m. Thursday: Michael Farris Smith, “Desperation Road.”
7 p.m. Thursday: Rob Dunn, “Never Out of Season” (off-site).
Info: 919-828-1588 or quailridgebooks.com
Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham:
7 p.m. Tuesday: Elinor Lipman, “On Turpentine Lane.”
7 p.m. Wednesday: Tim Gautreaux, “Signals: New and Selected Stories.”
7 p.m. Thursday: Haider Warraich, MD, “Modern Death: How Medicine Changed the End of Life.”
Info: 919-286-2700 or regulatorbookshop.com
