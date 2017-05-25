Books

May 25, 2017 10:00 AM

Win the newly discovered Michael Crichton book ‘Dragon Teeth’

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

A newly discovered Michael Crichton book was released this week – “Dragon Teeth” (Harper, $28.99). The book travels back in time to revisit the bitter rivalry between real-life paleontology giants Othniel Charles Marsh and Edward Drinker Cope, but with a fictional twist.

The story transports readers to 1876 and a world of high-stakes scientific intrigue, where a furious competition to collect fossils from western territories will come to be known as The Bone Wars (Comedy Central’s “Drunk History” program did a segment on The Bone Wars awhile back).

The book is packed with action, combining impeccable research and storytelling to offer an unforgettable excursion into classic Crichton territory. (Crichton died in 2008.)

If you’d like to win “Dragon Teeth,” send an email to giveaway@newsobserver.com by midnight Sunday (May 28) and include your mailing address. Please put “Dragon” in the subject line of your email to be included in the random drawing. Only the winner will be notified.

