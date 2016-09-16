Reading Matters

September 16, 2016 6:00 AM

Lexington Library to honor Barbara Presnell

By Dannye Romine Powell

The Friends of the Lexington (N.C.) Library will celebrate Barbara Presnell’s latest collection of poetry, “Blue Star,” at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Lexington Library.

“Blue Star,” published by Press 53 of Winston-Salem, is Presnell’s fifth collection. It describes 150 years of war and its impact on her family. The title refers to the stars famlies hang from banners in their windows when a son or daughter is in military service.

Presnell, a Lexington resident who teaches writing at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, will read from the new volume, present a slide show and autograph copies of her book.

The event is free and the public is invited.

The Lexington Public Library is at 602 S. Main Street in Lexington.

