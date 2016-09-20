Cathi Hanauer’s ‘The Bitch is Back: Older, Wiser...’

Maybe you read “The Bitch in the House,” when it was published 15 years ago.
Maybe you liked it because you were angry back then, unhappy in your marriage or miserable in your singlehood. You were stuck, undecided, grouchy.
Now you’re different. Older, wiser, and (getting) happier.
That’s why editor Cathi Hanauer (still married) is back with “The Bitch is Back: Older, Wiser, and (Getting) Happier,” another collection of essays by women who are older, wiser...
Here’s Pam Houston on “Five Crucial Things the Fifty-Three-Year-old Bitch Knows that the Thirty-Nine-Year-Old Bitch Didn’t (Yet),” one of which is, “I don’t care what men think of me anymore.”
Here’s Jill Bialosky (a favorite poet of mine) on “Now There Are Two,” how baby can take over the marriage bed.
Here’s another poet, Julianna Baggott, on a marriage in which, “We both wanted to stay home. He won. But so did I.”
Here’s Erin White, who with Chris, became one of the first same-sex couples in the country to be legally married. and Hope Edelman on “Beyond the Myth of Co-Parents: What we lost -- and Gained -- by Abadoning Equality.”
There’s much more. And if you’re someone who’s not (getting) happier, go back and read “The Bitch in the House.” You’re sure to find yourself in one place or the other.
