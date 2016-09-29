‘Buddha’s Diet’ - lose weight not mind

I’ve reached the point where I don’t believe in diets. And I’ve sworn off diet books. Except when one like this comes across my desk. It’s “Buddha’s Diet: The Ancient Art of Losing Weight without Losing Your Mind,” by Buddhist priest Dan Zigmond and digital strategist Tara Cotrell.
Maybe it’s the “ancient art” slogan that appeals. Maybe it’s the “without Losing Your Mind” part. Whatever it is, I did open the book and I certainly learned a few things.
For example, one of the few rules Buddha offered his monks about eating was when not to eat.
“Monks,” said Buddha. “I do not eat in the evening. Because I avoid eating in the evening, I am in good health, light, energetic and live comfortably. You, too, monks, avoid eating in the evening and you will have good health.”
The authors, not wanting to discourage, suggest restricting your eating to 12 hours for the first two weeks, gradually shrinking to nine hours of eating.
I know what you’re thinking. But the authors suggest you do not skip breakfast. So clear that thought pronto.
Once you’re on the nine-hour window, say the authors, you’re on Buddha’s Diet. Congratulations!
The authors tackle the sugar issue (the authors aren’t big on artificial sweeteners either) and the what-to-eat issue and the alcohol issue (Buddha forbid “intoxicating liquors.”). As for exercise, it rarely burns as many calories as we think.
A surprisingly common sense approach. I think I might like it.
