Want scoop on Panthers? Hear Scott Fowler on Thursday

Want to hear more about that infamous fight between Cam Newton and cornerback Josh Norman?
Want to learn why head coach Ron Rivera is so important to the team’s success?
At 7 p.m. on Thursday at Barnes & Noble, Pineville, award-winning sports columnist Scott Fowler will talk about his new book, “Panthers Rising: How the Carolina Panthers Roared to the Super Bowl -- and Why They’ll Be Back.”
Ask Fowler anything about the team. He knows the scoop.
In the book, he details the rise of the Panthers and the events and players that contributed to the making of the team.
Former Super Bowl winner and three-time Pro-Bowl safety Eugene Robinson writes a passionate foreword to the new book.
The event is free, and you’re invited.
Barnes & Noble, 11025 Carolina Place Parkway, Pineville, 28134
