Bibliofeast a literary ‘eat and greet’

I can’t believe it. Travis Mulhauser is coming to town, and I will have to miss out.
Mulhauser is the author of a novel I flipped over, “Sweetgirl.” He and other dazzling writers will be on hand this year at the annual Biobliofeast Dinner with Authors, 6-9 p.m., Monday, Oct. 17, at Maggiano’s Little Italy Restaurant, SouthPark Mall.
Year after year, the Charlotte Chapter of the Women’s National Book Association gathers together under one roof for one evening an impressive line-up.
You’re invited for cocktails and dinner and to chat with the authors about their books.
Other writers include Kathryn Smith, author of “The Gatekeeper: Missy Lehand, FDR, and the Untold Story of the Partnership that Defined a Presidency,” novelist Julia Franks, who wrote “Over the Plain Houses,” Charlotte’s own Megan Miranda, whose first novel is “All the Missing Girls,” Hickory’s Angela Pisel with her first novel, “With Love from the Inside,” Gayle Forman with her novel, “Leave Me,” Susan Crawford with “The Other Widow,” Peter Golden with “Wherever There Is Light,” Ashley Mace Havird with “Lightingstruck,” and Jane Alison with “Nine Island.”
Tickets must be bought in advance. WNBA members: $50; non-members: $60. Buy online with PaPal at www.WNBA-Charlotte.org or at Park Road Books, 4139 Park Rd. (cash or check).
Comments