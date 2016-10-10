D.G. Martin to sign copies of ‘N.C.’s Roadside Eateries’

You’ll know him by his smile – the dapper D.G. Martin, who’s written “North Carolina’s Roadside Eateries: A Traveler’s Guide to Local Restaurants, Diners and Barbecue Joints.” Also host of the UNC-TV program, “North Carolina Bookwatch,” Martin be at two signings this week.
On Wednesday at 7 p.m., he’ll be at Park Road Books, 4139 Park Road, Park Road Shopping Center, Charlotte..
On Thursday at 6 p.m., he’ll be at Main Street Books, 126 S. Main St., in Davidson
Martin, who lives now in Chapel Hill, is a former Charlottean who grew up in Davidson, where he played basketball for Davidson College under Lefty Driesell.
In this new book, he includes his favorite restaurants in the Charlottea area: Troutman’s Bar-B-Q in Concord; the Soda Shop in Davidson’s Main Street, and the Open Kitchen on West Morehead.
Martin will be happy to sign your book, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he didn’t also ask you a number of friendly questions.
Both events are free, and you’re invited.
