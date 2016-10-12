Taylor to read from new poetry collection at three events

Here’s Charlotte poet Richard Allen Taylor describing the Blue Ridge Mountains in a poem from his just-released third collection, “Armed and Luminous.”
“He could have made it flat
or barren or covered with ice
or submerged in a hot soup
of gases, but he chose this
contemporary design, mountains
sprigged with tallest pine,
oak, maple, and poplar,
cloud-catching peaks and spines
that radiate into folds...”
These are poems that former N.C. poet laureate Joseph Bathanti says “dig down to the daily fodder and pomp of what it is to draw breath on the mysterious earth, that plane of faith and desire vouchsafed through language.”
Taylor will read his poems at three upcoming events:
On Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m., he’ll read with Jared Smith at FABO Coffee and Arts Bar, 8428 Park Rd., Charlotte.
On Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m., he’ll read with Erin Miller at “Lit Read,” Charlotte Lit, Charlotte Center for the Literary Arts, 1817 Central Ave.., Suite 302, Charlotte.
On Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m., he’ll read as part of Sourwood Poets event at Newsstand Record and Books, 154 E. Main St., Rock Hill.
All events are free and open to the public.
Dannye: dpowell@charlotteobserver.com
Comments