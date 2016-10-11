Carolinas WordFest offers variety of activity

Uptown and Charlotte’s First Ward will be the site of an exciting literary event on Saturday, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
Poets, novelists, screenwriters, playwrights, lyricists and storytellers will gather at Carolinas WordFest to present activities for all ages.
At First Ward Park and at ImaginOn, there will be storytelling, children’s bookmaking activities and a panel of young adult writers to talk about capturing teens’ imaginations.
At the Levine Museum of the New South, three writers will give voice to those women, children and teens in our state who are caught between two worlds in “Voices of the New South: The Latino Experience.”
At the Main Library and at Spirit Square’s Knight Gallery there will be sessions on screenwriting, storytelling, poetry, fiction and nonfiction, musical storytelling and drama.
At First Ward Park and on Eighth Street will be food trucks and displays of the authors’ works.
Participating writers include Jim Grimsley, Philip Gerard, A.J. Hartley, Jamie Mason, James McTeer, Nooma Rhue, Irania Patterson, L. Lamar Wilson, Tommy Trull, Anita Cantillo, Valerie Nieman and June Guralnick.
Carolinas WordFest is sponsored by the Charlotte Writers’ Club, Kiser, Charlotte Mecklenburg Public Library, Gallery Books, Baker & Taylor, Kensington Publishing, Mecklenburg County Parks and Rec, Workman, Winthrop University and WFAE.
For the full schedule and bios of participating writers: https://carolinaswordfest.com
For other information: Gina Carroll Howard: gch3631@gmail.com.
Comments