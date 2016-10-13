Belle Boggs on fertility, medicine and motherhood at Park Road Books

Belle Boggs of Raleigh, author of “The Art of Waiting: On Fertility, Medicine, and Motherhood,” has given the world a classic book on a painful, not-too-often discussed subject.
“My name is called,” she writes, “and a doctor I’ve never met performs a scan of my ovaries. I take notes in a blank book I’ve filled with four-leaf clovers found on my river walks: Two follicles? Three? Chance of success 15 to 18 percent.”
Boggs is one of the lucky infertile. Five years after she and her husband start “trying” for a baby, she gives birth to a daughter.
Says essayist Eula Biss: “In this lovely meditation, Belle Boggs explores a landscape suddenly illuminated by the bright light of her own uncertain future. Her great mind is at work through it all, considering captive gorillas and biology and Virginia Woolf ... and adoption and surrogacy and wells that run dry.”
Says the New York times: “...Ms. Boggs has done something quite lovely and laudable with ‘The Art of Waiting’: She’s given a cold, clinical topic some much-needed warmth and soul. The miracle of life, you might even say.”
Boggs will read from her book at 2 p.m. Saturday at Park Road Books, 4139 Park Road, Park Road Shopping Center, Charlotte.
The event is free, and you are invited.
Dannye: dpowell@charlotteobserver.com
Comments