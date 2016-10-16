Reading Matters

October 16, 2016 6:00 AM

Forman’s overwhelmed mom doesn’t recognize heart attack

By Dannye Romine Powell

I’ll say “Leave Me” is an adult novel – a first for Gayle Forman, author of several young adult novels.

She’s dealing with a very adult subject: a mother of four-year-old twins so busy she doesn’t realize she’s had a heart attack at age 44.

So what happens next? Hopsital? Of course. Recuperation? Well, not exactly.

Find out what happens when this overwhelmed wife and mother isn’t allowed to recuperate.

Forman will be signing books on Monday at noon at Main Street Books, 126 S. Main St., Davidson.

The signing is free and you’re invited.

