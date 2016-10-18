‘Children of Italy’ author to read at Park Road Books Thursday

Christine Simolke of Marion has taken her family’s immigration experience and turned it into a novel, “Children of Italy.”
Italian immigrant Luigi Falconi arrives in West Virginia in 1912 to work as a coal miner and soon begins an affair with Isolde. What happens 12 years later, when his wife and three daughters arrive in American to join him?
Simolke will read from and talk about her novel at 7 p.m. Thursday at Park Road Boosk, 4139 Park Road, Park Road Shopping Center.
The event is free, and you’re invited.
