October 22, 2016 6:00 AM

Bathanti to read Monday at Park Road Books

By Dannye Romine Powell

Joseph Bathanti is back with a new collection of poetry -- “The 13th Sunday after Pentecost” (LSU) -- a collection you don’t want to miss.

Here’s autobiography at its finest: Bathanti writing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Pittsburgh, plump with characters and religion, parents aging and falling, sidewalks, all in his inimitable reach-deep style.

Here’s Emerson Street, “where August Dolan kicked me / so spectacularly in the balls, / that I dropped to my knees, whispered Oh...

Here’s his mother falling: “Her fall is inevitable. Straight back / like a ponderous fish flailing for its bed of bones/ my father there to net her in his gray arms / gone to slag; the two of them, / husband and wife, annealed to each other / in the sacrement of Matrimony, / swooning into the ether, before whatever soured.”

Former N.C. poet laureate Bathanti will read from his new collection on Monday at 7 p.m. at Park Road Books, Park Road Shopping Center, and you’re invited.

Reading Matters

