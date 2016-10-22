Bathanti to read Monday at Park Road Books

Joseph Bathanti is back with a new collection of poetry -- “The 13th Sunday after Pentecost” (LSU) -- a collection you don’t want to miss.
Here’s autobiography at its finest: Bathanti writing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Pittsburgh, plump with characters and religion, parents aging and falling, sidewalks, all in his inimitable reach-deep style.
Here’s Emerson Street, “where August Dolan kicked me / so spectacularly in the balls, / that I dropped to my knees, whispered Oh...
Here’s his mother falling: “Her fall is inevitable. Straight back / like a ponderous fish flailing for its bed of bones/ my father there to net her in his gray arms / gone to slag; the two of them, / husband and wife, annealed to each other / in the sacrement of Matrimony, / swooning into the ether, before whatever soured.”
Former N.C. poet laureate Bathanti will read from his new collection on Monday at 7 p.m. at Park Road Books, Park Road Shopping Center, and you’re invited.
