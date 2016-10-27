Reading Matters

October 27, 2016 6:00 AM

Two events: Enough writers to tangle the imagination

By Dannye Romine Powell

Watch where you walk during the three days beginning Nov. 3. You are very likely to get tangled in a writer’s imagination.

Two literary events – Verse & Vino and EpicFest Family Festival – will bring so many writers to Charlotte, the sky will feel bluer, the air headier.

Verse & Vino, a fund-raising dinner sponsored by the Charlotte Mecklenburg Public Library and the Charlotte Observer, is Nov. 3, at the Convention Center. The line-up is dazzling:

H.W. Brands: a Pulitzer Prize finalist for “The First American” and “Traitor to His Class.” His latest is “The General vs. The President: Macarthur and Truman at the Brink of Nuclear War.”

Candice Millard: her bestselling non-fiction books include “The River of Doubt: Theodore Roosevelt’s Darkest Journey” and “Destiny of the Republic: A Tale of Madness, Medicine and the Murder of a President.” Her most recent is “Hero of the Empire: The Boer War, a Daring Escape and the Making of Winston Churchill.”

Rumaan Alam: His debut novel is “Rich and Pretty,” based on his career in fashion and interior design.

Lisa Turner: Memphis and the Mississippi Delta are the locales for her mysteries: “A Little Death in Dixie,” and “The Gone Dead Train,” a 2015 Edgar nominee. Her most recent, “Devil Sent the Rain,” is about the murder of a Memphis socialite.

Tom Rinaldi: A national correspondent at ESPN and winner of 15 Sports Emmy awards and six Edward R. Murrow awards. His most recent: “The Red Bandana: A Life, a Choice, a Legacy,” celebrating the life of Welles Crowther, a man who was on the 104th floor of the South Tower when the Twin Towers fell and who, his parents later learned, was a hero.

Individual tickets: $125. https://foundation.cmlibrary.org/events/verse-vino

EpicFest Family Festival is a free event – 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at ImaginOn.

Authors include Linda Ashman (“Rock-A-Bye Romp”), Tom Angleberger (the bestselling “Origami Yoda” series, the “Inspector Flytrap” series, and a new book “Fuzzy.”); Nancy Cavanaugh (“Just Like Me”); Matt Myers, an illustrator of more than a dozen children’s books); LeUyen Pham, an author/illutrator whose new release is “The Bear Who Wasn’t There”; Charlotte’s Kathleen Burkinshaw, whose novel, “The Last Cherry Blossom,” is about the bombing of Hiroshima through the eyes of a 12-year-old; Kelly Starling Lyons (“One Million Men and Me,” “Ellen’s Broom,” “Tea Cakes for Tosh,’’ and “Hope’s Gift”; Adam Silvera (“More Happy Than Not”); and Jessica Khoury, whose latest fantasy for young adults is “The Forbidden Wish.”

For more information: https://foundation.cmlibrary.org/events/epicfest-family-festival

