Reading Matters

October 24, 2016 2:45 PM

Casanova by any other name...

Reading Matters

Your guide to good reads, authors and all things literary in the Carolinas

By Dannye Romine Powell

dpowell@charlotteobserver.com

Do you know who said, “Love is three-quarters curiosity”?

Here’s a clue: His name is synonymous with seduction.

It was none other than Giacomo Casanova, born in Venice, April 2, 1725, to a young actress Zanetta Farussi and, likely, Gaetano Cassanova, a young actor.

“Casanova: The World of a Seductive Genius,” a 519-page biography by Harvard-educated Laurence Bergreen, is plump with rich detail.

Writes Bergreen: “The story of how this disadvantaged ugly duckling metamorphosed into the sleek Venetian swan known as Casanova is remarkable. As a child, he never spoke, and was considered something of an imbecile, destined for anonymity. Giacomo, who eventually wrote twelve volumes of memoirs recalling people and events of his life in exquisite and engaging dtail, maintained he had no memories of his first eight years of his life.”

Dannye: dpowell@charlotteobserver.com

Related content

Reading Matters

Comments

Videos

Full video: CMS superintendent fields questions about magnet changes on Facebook Live

View more video

Entertainment Videos