‘JFK and the Masculine Mystique’

2:43 NC officials: Know the signs of a flooded car or truck Pause

0:53 Kids use playground thanks to mulch donation

1:50 Cam Newton: 'I don't feel protected by the officials'

1:43 Protest erupts after CMPD officer-involved fatal shooting

3:00 York Tech, NAACP leaders talk about pro-Confederacy group event

1:36 How to carve the best Halloween pumpkin

1:02 Duke Energy protesters stage ‘die-in’ in uptown Charlotte

2:31 Halloween forecast from WBTV First Alert Weather

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook