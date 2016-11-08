Stephen King says ‘Secret Life of Souls’ a ‘can’t-put-it-down narrative’

Try to bake these ingredients into a tasty pie: greedy parents, a haunted dollhouse, a beloved dog, a house fire, and a talented 11-year-old girl, who happens to be a rising TV star, making so much money her greedy parents can indulge themselves in activities not on the Goodhousekeeping-seal-of-approval list.
But what happens when the girl gets caught in the fire and can no longer perform?
You’ll find out in “The Secret Life of Souls,” which hits bookstores today.
Thriller/horror writer Jack Ketchum (“The Girl Nextdoor,” “Red,” “The Crossings”) and film writer Lucky McKee, have conspired to give us what Kirkus Review calls “one of the darkest and shrewdest novels about greedy parents and unthinkingly abused children.”
P.S. One reviewer compares this new novel to David Wroblewski’s 2008, “The Story of Edgar Sawtelle.”
P.S.S. Stephen King calls it “a terrifying, can’t-put-it-down narrative of a family on the verge of disintegration.”
