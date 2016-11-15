Lighten up holiday reading with happy-sappy ‘Mistletoe’ series

I’ll confess that we’re closing in on that time of year I lighten up a bit in my reading tastes.
For the last two years, I’ve indulged my romantic bent with two short novels by Richard Paul Evans – “The Mistletoe Promise” and “The Mistletoe Inn.” Oh, they were so entrancingly happy-sappy. And I thoroughly enjoyed them.
Now, here’s Evans’s latest: “The Mistletoe Secret,” due in early December. Count me in.
In short, this latest is about a man in Daytona Beach, Fla., who reads the I’m-so-lonely-blogs of a woman in Utah, who signs only her initials LBH. Daytona man heads to Utah and before he can find LBH, just maybe falls in love with a waitress named Aria, who serves up pie and sympathy.
Oops. I made the mistake of turning to the Epilogue. Now I know what happens, and I’m still in for a snowy, cozy ride.
Dannye: dpowell@charlotteobserver.com
Comments