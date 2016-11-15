Reading Matters

November 15, 2016 6:00 AM

Lighten up holiday reading with happy-sappy ‘Mistletoe’ series

Reading Matters

Your guide to good reads, authors and all things literary in the Carolinas

By Dannye Romine Powell

dpowell@charlotteobserver.com

I’ll confess that we’re closing in on that time of year I lighten up a bit in my reading tastes.

For the last two years, I’ve indulged my romantic bent with two short novels by Richard Paul Evans “The Mistletoe Promise” and “The Mistletoe Inn.” Oh, they were so entrancingly happy-sappy. And I thoroughly enjoyed them.

Now, here’s Evans’s latest: “The Mistletoe Secret,” due in early December. Count me in.

In short, this latest is about a man in Daytona Beach, Fla., who reads the I’m-so-lonely-blogs of a woman in Utah, who signs only her initials LBH. Daytona man heads to Utah and before he can find LBH, just maybe falls in love with a waitress named Aria, who serves up pie and sympathy.

Oops. I made the mistake of turning to the Epilogue. Now I know what happens, and I’m still in for a snowy, cozy ride.

Dannye: dpowell@charlotteobserver.com

Related content

Reading Matters

Comments

Videos

Artist group claims responsibility for body-shaped installation hanged from trees at Winthrop University

View more video

Entertainment Videos