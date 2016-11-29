Rose Post Contest: You could win $1,000

The 2017 Rose Post Creative Nonfiction Competition is now open for submissions.
This means that you have a chance to win $1,000 -- if your entry is chosen as the best of the lot.
The contest seeks entries of lasting nonfiction that are outside the realm of conventional journalism and have relevance to North Carolinians. Categories might include reviews, travel articles, profiles or interviews, place/history pieces or cultural criticism.
Word count: No more than 2,000 words.
Fee: $10 for members of the N.C. Writers Network. $12 for non-members.
Postmark deadline: Jan. 15.
The judge is the author of a memoir, “Boy Erased,” by Garrard Conley. I’ve read the book, and it’s one of the best memoirs I’ve read in the last few years.
The winning entry will be considered for publication by Ecotone, a literary magazine UNC-Wilmington.
For complete rules: Send a SASE to:
North Carolina Writers’ Network, ATTN: Rose Post, P.O. Box 21591, Winston-Salem, N.C. 27120.
