One of these 8 books might match someone on your list

It’s not always easy matching a loved one with a gift book. Books are expensive. And loved ones – well, you know how they can be. You’d hate to spend $35 for a book that’s never to be cracked. I hope these suggestions will help. So...
FOR THE BIRDER WITH A PHILOSPHICAL BENT: “Birds, Art, Life: A Year of Observation,” by Canadian writer Kyo Maclear. As much inner landscape as outer, Maclear also captures the human impulses of freedom, flight, nesting, captivity.
FOR THE CHAMPION OF SOCIAL JUSTIICE: “Blood at the Root: A Racial Cleansing in America,” by Patrick Phillips.The outrageous story of how Georgia’s Forsyth County drove out its entire black population in 1912 and remained all white for 80 years.
FOR THE CRAVER OF STORIES ABOUT HUMAN BIRTH: “Lovie: The Story of a Southern Midwife and an Unlikely Friendship,” by Lisa Yarger. A documentary portrait of a free spirit who birthed more than 4,000 babies in eastern North Carolina, 1950-2001.
FOR THE CRAVER OF PORTALS INTO THE HUMAN MIND: “A Little Life,” a novel by Hanya Yanagihara, who explores love and friendship as well as hate and depravity and the difficulty of recovering from a brutal childhood.
FOR THE AFICIANADO OF THE SOUTH OF FRANCE (WHO CAN ABIDE THE TRUE STORY OF A FAILING MARRIAGE BY SOMEONE WHOSE INSIGHT INTO HER OWN BEHAVIOR SOMETIMES LAGS): “The Fortress,” by Danielle Trussoni. A true page-turner as Trussoni and her Bulgarian husband fIght the good fight in a French fortress they hoped would protect their marriage.
FOR THE AFICIANADO OF JAMAICA (WHO WANTS AN UNFLINCHING ACCOUNT OF THE AUTHOR’S RELATIONSHIP WITH A BELOVED PARTNER WHO DROWNED SAVING HER SON): “All at Sea,” by Daika Aitkenhead, a gifted writer for The Guardian of London.
FOR THE LOVER OF ART AND LITERATURE: “A Woman Looking at Men Looking at Women: Essays on Art, Sex, and the Mind,” by Siri Hustvedt. Kirkus calls it “a wide-ranging, irreverent, and absorbing meditation on thinking, knowing and being.” A bridge of a book that spans the gaps between the mind and the body, madness and sanity, art and science.
FOR THE LOVER OF MAPS OF CIVIL WAR BATTLES: “The Old North State at War: The North Carolina Civil War Atlas,” by Mark Moore, Michael Hill and Jessica Bandel. A gorgeous, over-sized, expensive book ($85) for those who never tire of battles and maps of battles.
