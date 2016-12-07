Possible big bucks for two N.C. novelists

Of course we’re not surprised.
Two novelists -- Ron Rash and Charlotte native David Joy, a former student of Rash’s -- both have books in the running for the 2017 International Dublin Literary Award, one of the most lucrative honors in the publishing world.
Rash, who teaches at Western Carolina, is nominated for his 2015 novel, “Above the Waterfall,” and David Joy, who studied at Western Carolina, is nominated for his 2014 novel, “Where All Light Tends to Go.”
The shortlist will be announced in April, and the winner in June. The Dublin Award carries a cash prize of -- are you listening? -- $100,000.
