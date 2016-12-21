‘When the Dead Undress’ from Scott Owens’ new collection

Scott Owens, editor of Wild Goose Poetry Review of Hickory, has a new collection of poetry from Main Street Rag. “Down to Sleep” is Owens’ 14th collection, which N.C. Poet Laureate Shelby Stephenson says “ebbs and edges dream and reality in a joyful awakening.”
Here is Owens’ poem”When the Dead Undress,” from the new collection, with cover art by Jonathan K. Rice:
WHEN THE DEAD UNDRESS
When the dead undress
unbuttoning breasts
and navels, opening
the long zipper
of spine, loosening
the jacket of flresh,
they hang skins
in closets, throw
skulls in hatboxes,
arms over backs
of chairs. Of course
they take their time,
fingering each piece
lovingly, leaving
traces of their passing
everywhere, faces
hung in mirrors,
prints of bodies
in beds, a foot
sticking out beneath it.
When all is undone
they open the cage
of ribs, squeeze
the pulpy mass
of heart one last time,
let it fall,
tuck their hands
in pockets like something
saved until later.
What is left
floats in hallways,
walks through walls,
stoops on your chest at night.
-- Main Street Rag, P.O. Box 690100, Charlotte, N.C., 28227. Price $15.
