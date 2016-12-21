Reading Matters

December 21, 2016 6:00 AM

‘When the Dead Undress’ from Scott Owens’ new collection

Reading Matters

Your guide to good reads, authors and all things literary in the Carolinas

By Dannye Romine Powell

dpowell@charlotteobserver.com

Scott Owens, editor of Wild Goose Poetry Review of Hickory, has a new collection of poetry from Main Street Rag. “Down to Sleep” is Owens’ 14th collection, which N.C. Poet Laureate Shelby Stephenson says “ebbs and edges dream and reality in a joyful awakening.”

Here is Owens’ poem”When the Dead Undress,” from the new collection, with cover art by Jonathan K. Rice:

WHEN THE DEAD UNDRESS

When the dead undress

unbuttoning breasts

and navels, opening

the long zipper

of spine, loosening

the jacket of flresh,

they hang skins

in closets, throw

skulls in hatboxes,

arms over backs

of chairs. Of course

they take their time,

fingering each piece

lovingly, leaving

traces of their passing

everywhere, faces

hung in mirrors,

prints of bodies

in beds, a foot

sticking out beneath it.

When all is undone

they open the cage

of ribs, squeeze

the pulpy mass

of heart one last time,

let it fall,

tuck their hands

in pockets like something

saved until later.

What is left

floats in hallways,

walks through walls,

stoops on your chest at night.

-- Main Street Rag, P.O. Box 690100, Charlotte, N.C., 28227. Price $15.

Dannye: dpowell@charlotteobserver.com

Related content

Reading Matters

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Panthers CB Daryl Worley on his Batman cleats

View more video

Entertainment Videos