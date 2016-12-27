Poet Julie Funderburk at Waterbean

Julie Funderburk, author of a debut full-length collection of poetry, “The Door That Always Opens” (LSU Press), will be the spotlight reader from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday at Waterbean Coffee, NorthCross Shoppping Center, 9705 Sam Furr Rd., Suite A, Huntersville.
Funderburk is the recipient of a N.C. Arts Council Fellowship and scholarships from the Broad Loaf and Sewanee writers’ conferences. Her poetry has appeared in such literary magazines as Ploughshares, Hayden’s Ferry Review, The Cincinnati Review and 32 Poems.
She is an assistant professor of creative writing at Queens University of Charlotte.
Co-hosts for the event are Jonathan K. Rice and Leslie M. Rupracht of Iodine Poetry Journal. An open mic will follow the reading.
Everyone is invited to these free fourth Wednesday evening events.
Waterbean Coffee serves coffee, tea, desserts, Vietnamese sandwiches, wine and beer.
