“If you wouldn’t put what you’re about to say in a text to your coworker, don’t send it to your ex. This will save you from writing countles angry rants and pressing SEND when you know you shouldn’t.”
This is just a bit of advice from a remarkably sound new book, “The Optimist’s Guide to Divorce: How to Get Through Your Breakup and Create a New Life You Love.”
That may sound a bit too optimistic to you -- and with a family member recently separated, it does to me, too. Yet this book by Suzanne Riss and Jill Stockwell is loaded with wisdom and pragmatism.
The authors offer suggestions on telling family and friends about the split, how to safeguard your job during divorce, explaining the separation to your kids, coping with jealousy, moving on.
The only downside of this book is that it focuses more on what’s good for the woman than it does for the man. Not many men will be interested in the “Guide to Gorgeous.”
