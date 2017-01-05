Reading Matters

January 5, 2017 6:00 AM

Prize-winning poems by Sally Stewart Mohney

Reading Matters

Your guide to good reads, authors and all things literary in the Carolinas

By Dannye Romine Powell

dpowell@charlotteobserver.com

MIGRATORY SEEDS

You think of prayers

as migratory seeds.

Traveling random paths,

or not?

And what of hurricanes

floods and fire?

The day after Thanksgiving

three flew by helter-skelter:

do they sense elation, joy

or sorrow?

When you drop your daughter

off at the airport to fly into darkness --

points north, your son drives west --

straight into black fog.

Exiting the parking lot

you will see the attendant,

who always compliments your necklace.

Bless you, you will say, softly --

touching the small seed pearl

at your throat.

--From “Low Country, High Water,” winner of the Texas Review Press Breakthrough Prize, poems by Charlotte native Sally Stewart Mohney, published by Texas Review Press, Huntsville, Tex.

Related content

Reading Matters

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Snowy forecast from WBTV First Alert Weather

View more video

Entertainment Videos