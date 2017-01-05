Prize-winning poems by Sally Stewart Mohney

MIGRATORY SEEDS
You think of prayers
as migratory seeds.
Traveling random paths,
or not?
And what of hurricanes
floods and fire?
The day after Thanksgiving
three flew by helter-skelter:
do they sense elation, joy
or sorrow?
When you drop your daughter
off at the airport to fly into darkness --
points north, your son drives west --
straight into black fog.
Exiting the parking lot
you will see the attendant,
who always compliments your necklace.
Bless you, you will say, softly --
touching the small seed pearl
at your throat.
--From “Low Country, High Water,” winner of the Texas Review Press Breakthrough Prize, poems by Charlotte native Sally Stewart Mohney, published by Texas Review Press, Huntsville, Tex.
Comments