The late short story writer, novelist and UNC creative writing professor Doris Betts once talked about talent and determination.
“I believe much more than I once did about the flower that blossoms unseen and wastes its sweetness on the desert air. Becuase without ... determination, plus a kind of good fortune, a great many people give up. And it wasn’t because they didn’t have the talent. It was because they weren’t willing to keep going back and failing.”
Let those words be your incentive to enter the 2017 Doris Betts Fiction Prize, now open for submissions. First-place winner is awarded $250 and publication in the North Carolina Literary Review. Finalists will be considered for publication n the NCLR.
Your previously unpublished short story should be no longer than 6,000 words.
The contest is open to any writer who is a legal resident of North Carolina or is a member of the North Carolina Writers’ Network. Subscribers to the NCLR are also eligible.
Judge: Liza Wieland, novelist and winner of fellowships from the NEA and the N.C. Arts Couoncil.
Deadline: Feb. 15. submit here.
For more information: Charles@ncwriters.org.
