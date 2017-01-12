Ron Rash: Running teaches discpline

In a 2007 interview with novelist Ron Rash, interviewer Forrest Anderson asked:
Why do you think running is such good preparation for writing?
Answered Rash:
“It teaches discipline. I think with running, particularly distance running, you’re having to push yourself. It tends to attract people who are already pretty obsessive. Youhave to be kind of driven to want to run, to be any good at it. I think all those elements, working in solitude, going out for those long runs by yourself -- at least that’s the way I trained -- I think all those things are very similar to what we do as writers.”
-- From a new 211-page, hardback book, “Conversations with Ron Rash,” edited by Mae Miller Claxton and Rain Newcomb.
Comments