‘Tales of the City’ author Armistead Maupin says, ‘I surrendered my youth.’

Who today even remembers that Armistead “Tales of the City” Maupin is from Raleigh?
That’s right. The man who, in 1976, began chronicling the gay movement in San Francisco, came from a conservative family in Raleigh. His father, so the story goes, led the entire family out of church when the minister preached for integration.
A few years ago, Maupin told an interviewer: “My only regret about being gay is that I repressed it for so long. I surrendered my youth to the people I feared when I could have been out there loving someone. Don’t make that mistake yourself. Life’s too damn short.”
In October, Transworld will release Maupin’s first memoir, “Logical Family,” where he recounts, according to the Guardian, “his evolution from a conservative son of the Old South into a gay rights pioneer, via Vietnam and the bathhouses of 1970s San Francisco.”
