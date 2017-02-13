Tommy Tomlinson to speakabout life as an overweight man

Tommy Tomlinson, former Observer columnist, will talk to members of the Charlotte Writers Club about his forthcoming book, “The Elephant in the Room,” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Providence United Methodist Church.
Tomlinson says that at various times in his life he’s wanted to be a doctor, a lawyer, a politician, an actor, a musician, an athlete, an astronaut, a chef, and lots of other things. But how could he do that when to pursue one of those paths was to give up all the others.
So Tomlinson decided he could become a writer and be all those things -- play in the World Series, walk on Mars, kill bad guys, be a different sex or race, live in the past or future. Or, as he says, maybe forever.
He’s written for ESPN and for Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Reader’s Digest, Southern Living, Garden & Gun, Our State and many other pulications. He worked 23 years as a reporter and local columnist for the Charlotte Observer, where he was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in commentary.
His forthcoming book is a memoir about life as an overweight man.
The meeting is open to the public.
Dannye: dpowell@charlotteobserver.com
