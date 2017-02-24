Saunders’ debut novel a bean stalk of hilarity and heartbreak

5:04 Roy Williams on Tar Heels’ victory over Louisville Pause

0:12 Louisville’s Rick Pitino restrained by coaching staff at halftime

1:11 Louisville coach Rick Pitino comments on altercation with North Carolina fan

0:50 Women's March on Charlotte

0:33 East Charlotte house fire

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife

0:50 Rainy start to racing in Daytona

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

0:23 Forest Hills Nas Tyson's big bucket