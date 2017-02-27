What are the most popular books at the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library?

What’s hot at the Charlotte Mecklenbug Public Library?
I conducted an independent, unofficial, informal and random survey, using the New York Times bestseller lists for March 5 and checking the library’s reports for various books on the list. My survey includes only hardcover books and does not include large print books, ebooks or audio books. And I may have missed a book that’s more popular than any of the following.
Here’s what I know:
Of the hardcover fiction books I checked, the one with the most holds is Colson Whitehead’s “The Underground Railroad,” about a slave girl who heads toward freedom, with 207 holds and 90 copies in circulation.
Of the nonfiction books, J.D. Vance’s “Hillbilly Elegy,” about the struggles of American’s white working class in the Rust Belt, with 294 holds and 75 copies in circulation.
Other popular fiction books:
“The Whistler,” John Grisham’s crime novel about judicial corruption involving the mob and Indian casinos. 147 holds and 175 copies.
“Two by Two,” Nicholas Sparks’ novel set in Charlotte about a man who becomes a single father when his marriage falls apart. 129 holds and 91 copies
“A Gentleman in Moscow,” Amor Towles’ tale of a Russian count exiled to 30 years in a fancy hotel. 195 holds and 59 copies.
“Never, Never,” James Patterson’s novel about sex crimes detective Harriet Blue investigating the disappearance of a mine worker. 119 holds and 40 copies
“Lincoln in the Bardo,” George Saunders’ zany debut novel about Abraham Lincoln visiting his son’s crypt in 1862. 123 holds and 20 copies.
