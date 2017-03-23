Reading Matters

March 23, 2017 6:00 AM

Novelist Sue Miller to read in Davidson

Reading Matters

Your guide to good reads, authors and all things literary in the Carolinas

By Dannye Romine Powell

dpowell@charlotteobserver.com

Best kept secret is Mecklenburg County is that novelist Sue Miller is the visiting McGee Professor of Creative Writing this spring at Davidson College. And you’re invited to hear her read from her work on Monday at 4:30 p.m. at the Carolina Inn on Main Street in Davidson.

You’ll likely remember her blockbuster 1986 novel, “The Good Mother,” about a woman whose life crashes when her ex-husband accuses the woman’s new lover of molesting their four-year-old daughter. The New York Times praised Miller for her “gift for precise psychological detail, her sure sense of narrative and her simple compassion for ordinary lives.”

Miller wrote nine more novels, including “While I Was Gone,” as well as a memoir and a collection of short stories. In an interview on the Davidson College web site, Miller says she’s currently reading: “Just Mercy,” by Brian Stephenson, “The End of the Novel of Love,” by Vivian Gornick, “Transit,” by Rachel Cusk and “I Am Not Your Negro,” by James Baldwin.

The Monday reading is free.

Related content

Reading Matters

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

NC waterfall becomes ice fall

View more video

Entertainment Videos