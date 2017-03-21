Reading Matters

Edgar to talk on American Revolution in the Carolina Backcountry at Winthrop

History buffs, this is your night.

An expert on the American Revolution in the Carolina Backcountry will give a free lecture tonight at 6 p.m. in Kinard Auditorium at Winthrop University.

Walter Edgar is professor emeritus of history at the University of South Carolina. He has sserved as editor-in-chief of “The South Carolina Encyclopedia,” and is the author of “South Carolina: A History” and “Partisans and Redcoats: The Southern Campaign that Turned the Tide of the American Revolution.”

A newspaper reporter once described Edgar as “a courtly bespectacled professor with a wriy and wicked sense of humor,” who has expanded “the state’s view of itself in college classes and public lectures, ...unearthing wonderful little gems to support his voluminous research.”

Since 2000, he has hosted “Walter Edgar’s Journal” on SCETV, and since 2005, “South Carolina from A to Z.”

The lecture is sponsored by Winthrop’s Friends of Dacus Lbrary.

