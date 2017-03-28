Dazzling line-up of writers for AAUW luncheon

I don’t know when I’ve seen a line-up to match this one.
Three terrific writers will talk at the Charlotte branch of the American Association of University Women luncheon on Saturday – novelist Susan Rivers, poet Patricia Hooper and legal thriller writer Webb Hubbell.
Rivers tells her riveting story in “The Second Mrs. Hockaday,” set in Upstate, S.C., about a young bride whose husband is off fighting in the Civil War. While he’s away, Mrs. Hockaday tends her husband’s plantation and gently cares for his young son. She also becomes pregnant, and the baby dies a mysterious death. Upon his return, Major Hockaday is devastated to learn the news, and he’s ready to have his wife jailed. Will their marriage survive what seems to be a grave betrayal? Rivers lives in Blacksburg, S.C.
Hooper’s fifth collection is “Second Flights,” which won the Anita Claire Scharf Award from the University of Tampa Press. The prize selects one book each year that “speaks to aspects of the journal’s mission to praise and celebrate the beauty and diversity of the natural world; to illuminate the interconnectedness of our global environment; and to affirm the interrelatedness of visual and verbal art.” I know these poems, and they shimmer with beauty and intelligence. Hooper lives in Gastonia.
Webb Hubbell, former mayor of Little Rock, Ark., and former fellow law partner of Hillary Clinton,, has written several hard-to-put-down taut legal thrillers, including “When Men Betray,” “Ginger Snaps,” and his most recent “A Game of Inches,” which is set in D.C. and stars Jack Patterson, who tackles murder, the NFL and the wiley way information travels in the Capitol City. Hubbell lives in Charlotte.
The luncheon and talks, 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., will be at Cedarwood Country Club. Tickets: $35. Tables seat eight. Contact: 980-237-4012.
Proceeds will go toward educational scholarships for women.
