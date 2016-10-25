Davidson Community Players announces a love-laden 2017 season

Love comes in countless forms, and Davidson Community Players has counted off five for its 2017 season: The love of an orphan for a mutt and a billionaire, the love of old people in the face of death, the love of an oversexed Frenchman for stewardesses – OK, that’s lust – the love of a mentally ill woman for a life she can never have, and the love of a deceased mom for the daughter she left behind.
The company has just announced its slate and put tickets on sale. A package of all five mainstage shows, which divide between Armour Street Theatre and Duke Family Performance Hall on the Davidson College campus, costs $98-$105 ($85-$92 for seniors, $60-$67 for students). You can also get three-show packages, separate tickets to the new bonus show in March ($12-$20) and a $25 pass to all three shows for children done by the Connie Company.
Here’s the breakdown:
“A Streetcar Named Desire,” Feb. 23-March 12, Armour: Tennessee Williams’ Pulitzer-winning drama about two sisters betrayed and abused by the same man gets a rare local airing.
“Annie,” June 22-July 2, Duke: The Tony-winning Meehan-Strouse-Charnin musical about a Depression-era girl adopted by Daddy Warbucks gets a not-so-rare local airing.
“Boeing-Boeing,” July 20-30, Duke: Marc Camoletti’s farce about a Parisian juggling affairs is both the most performed French play in the world and, in this English translation, won a best revival Tony.
“On Golden Pond,” Oct. 5-22, Armour. It’s a Tony season! Ernest Thompson’s drama about a married couple near the end of life also won a best revival Tony for an all-black production in 2005.
“Mom’s Gift,” Nov. 30-Dec. 17, Armour: Phil Olson’s comedy revolves around a mother who, a year after her death, shows up at a family gathering to earn angel wings by guiding an angry daughter.
“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” March 30-April 9, Armour. This is the bonus show, a musical about the mating game by Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts.
The Connie Company shows are scaled-down musicals at Armour: “The Wizard of Oz” (Jan. 27-Feb. 5), “Willy Wonka Jr.’ (April 28-May 7) and “The Lion King Jr.” (Nov. 3-12).
Details: 704-892-7593 or davidsoncommunityplayers.org.
