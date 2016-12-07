Executive director Hannah Grannemann leaves Children’s Theatre of Charlotte

Hannah Grannemann, executive director of Children’s Theatre of Charlotte since July 2014, has resigned. Her last day will be Dec. 23, and CTC’s board of directors is forming a transition committee to appoint a successor.
“It’s been an honor to hold this position at such a respected theater and Charlotte institution,” she said Wednesday. “It was a personal decision to resign. There’s never a ‘good’ time to step away from something you love, but now was the time.”
During her tenure, the organization produced the highest-selling show in its 68-year history (the current world premiere of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical”) and attracted new funding sources, including the organization’s first grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.
It won the national Harold Oaks Award, a prize honoring an organization that has made a significant contribution to children’s theater, and won several awards across Charlotte this year, including Charlotte magazine’s Best of the Best award for best theater company.
Board President John Nurkin thanked her in a press release for “her commitment to our mission and her leadership in continuing Children’s Theatre of Charlotte’s longstanding tradition of excellence, both in the community and nationally.”
In a later interview, he speculated that Grannemann chose this time to depart because the staff is planning the upcoming season, and she wanted to leave those decisions in other hands. He said the board would decide by Dec. 23 whether to appoint an interim executive director or leave the position open until it could permanently be filled.
