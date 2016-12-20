Local arts groups just got $600,000 in gifts. What does it buy?

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation has announced a collective donation of $598,416 for 21 Charlotte arts groups. It funds things large and small, traditional and avant-garde – some of which have already happened this year – but the emphasis is on community involvement and underused venues. Here’s an alphabetic list of recipients doing a happy dance this week:
100 Word Film Festival – $10,416 to help professional and student filmmakers develop storytelling skills.
Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte – $25,000 to commission and produce two original works on one theme, one created from the vantage point of adults and the other from the viewpoint of children.
ArtPop – $25,000 to bring the work of 20 local artists to more people by expanding community programming on billboards and in other available spaces.
Arts & Science Council of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County – $75,000 to help emerging cultural organizations adapt to 21st-century trends in philanthropy, organizational development and audience engagement through a workshop series and individual coaching.
Bechtler Museum of Modern Art– $25,000 to expand programming beyond the building with access to art and arts education for seniors, the incarcerated, people with limited sight and others.
Caroline Calouche & Co. – $25,000 to engage Charlotte audiences in contemporary dance with a new, site-specific dance and aerial work outdoors at First Ward Park.
Charlotte Black Film Festival – $5,000 to increase opportunities for black filmmakers and actors in Charlotte and bring more films by African-Americans to local audiences.
Charlotte Center for Literary Arts – $25,000 to bring poetry into everyday spaces through “4x4CLT,” which combines four poems from acclaimed poets with four works of art by local and regional artists, who will create posters to be displayed in public spaces.
Charlotte Film Society – $25,000 to increase access to independent films and filmmakers through the Charlotte Film Lab series, which brings national talent here to screen films and discuss work.
Charlotte Jewish Film Festival – $5,000 to entice young adult audiences to the festival with films and participatory events that focus on the meaning of and search for identity.
Charlotte Symphony Orchestra Society – $25,000 to engage new audiences in classical music with a mash-up performance of Johannes Brahms and Radiohead.
Clayworks – $8,000 to bring four renowned artists working in clay to the organization’s 10th anniversary symposium.
Jazz Arts Initiative – $60,000 to expand the fourth season of the monthly series Jazz Room at Stage Door Theater, where audiences hear iconic jazz music.
Mint Museum of Art – $75,000 to bring an acclaimed exhibit focusing on the range of work being created today in the United States by artists living outside New York and Los Angeles.
Opera Carolina – $25,000 to bring opera into people’s everyday lives via Opera Unlimited, small-scale performances with community partners that reached 25,000 people last year.
On Q Performing Arts – $30,000 to refine, record and present in Charlotte “Miles & Coltrane: Blue,” an original work developed by On Q that has toured internationally.
One Voice Chorus – $10,000 to tell the story of Alan Turing, a computer scientist who helped the British break Nazi codes but was prosecuted for being gay, by performing the U.S. premiere of James McCarthy’s “Codebreaker” with the Nashville Harmony Chorus.
Que-OS – $35,000 to support cutting-edge art through Boom, a three-day fringe festival of dance, theater, visual arts, music and spoken word in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood.
Tosco Music – $5,000 to expand the Sing-along Series, which engages senior audiences in musical performances.
XOXO Performance – $30,000 to explore the question, “What is the American dream in the 21st century?” An immersive theater piece based on interviews of Charlotte residents will be structured partly as a “choose-your-own-adventure” experience uptown.
Wall Poems – $50,000 to provide a space for artists to experiment by hosting six artist residencies with open studio hours at the Goodyear Arts Center.
