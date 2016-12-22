Lawrence Toppman

Children’s Theatre of Charlotte names interim executive directors

Children’s Theatre of Charlotte has named Adam Burke and Linda Reynolds interim co-executive directors, in the wake of this month’s departure by Hannah Grannemann.

Burke has been artistic director of CTC for three and a half seasons; Reynolds, its director of advancement, has been there almost 14 years. They will serve jointly for an indefinite period.

“The board wants to take a little time to reflect and consider the appropriate next steps for permanent leadership,” Reynolds said Thursday. “So they won’t immediately launch a search. There’s not really a timetable.”

Burke and Reynolds’ first responsibility is to finish choosing a 2017-18 season and setting a calendar. Budgeting comes next, and Reynolds said the company “wants to keep building momentum on programs we have started, such as sensory-friendly performances (for children on the autism scale).

“We’re going to take a team approach, not split the organization and share duties. From an artistic standpoint, Adam will be in charge. Mostly, we want to continue with the team as it is.”

