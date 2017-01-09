Is the next Pavarotti or Domingo in this bunch? Find out for free.

Any of us might stumble upon the next cool craft brewery or cutting-edge restaurant and get that little buzz discovery brings. But how many times will Charlotteans be able to discover an opera singer before he or she breaks big?
Once a year, at the Metropolitan Opera National Council auditions. You pay nothing, you drop by Dana Auditorium at Queens University of Charlotte (1900 Selwyn Ave.), you gorge on gorgeous singing. This year’s event starts Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and lasts until 35 singers from 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico have shown what they can do.
These auditions have gone on for 20 years in the Queen City. Singers compete here for a chance to advance to the council’s southeast regional auditions in Atlanta Feb. 12 and ultimately to the national finals in New York in March.
Singers must be between 20 and 30 years old and prepare five arias in the original language and key. A panel of professional judges will decide which numbers they should sing and pick up to three winners. Voice types range from sopranos to basses and might even include a countertenor. And at this price, he’d be a bargain countertenor, as P.D.Q. Bach would say.
